Toyota to recall certain RAV4, Lexus vehicles in US
August 1, 2012 / 9:31 PM / 5 years ago

Toyota to recall certain RAV4, Lexus vehicles in US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it will voluntarily recall about 760,000 Toyota RAV4 and 18,000 Lexus HS 250h models in the United States due to issues with the rear suspension arm.

Toyota said it has determined that if the nuts on the rear suspension arm are not tightened following the proper procedure during a rear wheel alignment service, the threaded portion of the rear suspension arm may wear and cause the arm to separate.

The recall involves 2006 to early 2011 model year RAV4 and 2010 model year Lexus HS 250h vehicles.

The company said it was working on a solution to rectify the issue. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

