New Issue-Hypo Noe prices 50 mln euro 2029 bond

August 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Hypo Noe Gruppe Bank AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date August 08, 2029

Coupon 2.78 pct

Payment Date August 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Hypo Noe

Listing Vienna

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Austrian

ISIN AT0000A0W5N0

Data supplied by International Insider.