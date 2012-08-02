FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Hypo Noe prices 50 mln euro 2029 bond
#Credit Markets
August 2, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Hypo Noe prices 50 mln euro 2029 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Hypo Noe Gruppe Bank AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date August 08, 2029

Coupon 2.78 pct

Payment Date August 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Hypo Noe

Listing Vienna

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Austrian

ISIN AT0000A0W5N0

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
