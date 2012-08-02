New Issue-Hypo Noe prices 50 mln euro 2029 bond

August 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Hypo Noe Gruppe Bank AG
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date August 08, 2029
Coupon 2.78 pct
Payment Date August 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Hypo Noe
Listing Vienna
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Austrian
