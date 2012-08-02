New Issue-Landesbank prices 50 mln euro 2017 FRN

August 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Saar

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date August 07, 2017

Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 15bp

Issue price 99.74

Reoffer price 99.74

Payment Date August 07, 2012

Lead Manager(s) LBS

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000SLB1192

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.