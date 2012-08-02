FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China weekly state soy sale exceeds 0.4 mln T
August 2, 2012

China weekly state soy sale exceeds 0.4 mln T

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Crushers in China, the world's
top soy buyer, have raised their purchase of soybean from the
government's weekly cheap offers to 400,907 tonnes, the
government said on Thursday.
    The strong sales come as crushers seek to offset possible
domestic shortages in coming months after dry weather late last
year cut supplies from South America and with the United States
now suffering one of its worst droughts in years.
    The government sold a total of 400,907 tonnes from state
reserves on Thursday, the largest volume from a single sale
since late 2010 and 10,817 tonnes higher than an auction held on
July 12, which was the second-largest level.
    Crushers in Heilongjiang and Inner Mongolia bought the beans
at an average price of 4,381 yuan per tonne, according to
bidding results. 
    Sales since December 2010 had attracted almost no bidders
until May this year, when import prices jumped as a result of
the drought in South America. 
    The following table shows sales of reserves held in
different areas over past weeks: 
   Volumes sold       Average prices 
                         (tonnes)          (yuan/tonne) 
   August 2
   Northeast areas      400,907               4,381
   July 12    
   Northeast areas       10,602               3,919 
   North, south areas   379,488               4,005 
   July 5 
   Northeast areas       11,333               3,950 
   North, south areas   154,334               3,956 
   June 28 
   Northeast areas       80,863               3,848 
   North, south areas    40,634               3,966 
   June 21 
   Northeast areas       52,100               3,828 
   North, south areas   no bidders 

 (Reporting by Sabrina Mao and Fayen Wong; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
