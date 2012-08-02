New Issue- Sparebank 1 SMN prices 200 mln SEK 2015 FRN

August 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 SMN

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish Crown

Maturity Date August 10, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 143bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date August 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank Danmark A/S

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) & A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1000

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

