MANILA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Six months ending June 30, 2012. (in billion Philippine pesos) Net income 4.33 vs 3.38 Consolidated revenues 25.02 vs 21.25 NOTE: Ayala Land Inc, builder of residential towers and enclaves, office buildings, and hotels, is the Philippines' biggest property developer. It is a unit of local conglomerate Ayala Corp. (Reporting by Manila newsroom)