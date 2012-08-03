FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-General Electric adds 700 mln NOK to 2016 bond
August 3, 2012 / 11:05 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-General Electric adds 700 mln NOK to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation

Issue Amount 700 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 101.607

Payment Date August 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0796988813

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
