New Issue- Wessex Water Services Ltd adds 100 mln stg to 2021 bond

Borrower Wessex Water Services Finance plc

Guarantor Wessex Water Services Ltd

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date September 24, 2021

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 108.789

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct September 2021 UKT

Payment Date August 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 300 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0731849831

