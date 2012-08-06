FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Wessex Water Services Ltd adds 100 mln stg to 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
August 6, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Wessex Water Services Ltd adds 100 mln stg to 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Wessex Water Services Finance plc

Guarantor Wessex Water Services Ltd

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date September 24, 2021

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 108.789

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct September 2021 UKT

Payment Date August 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 300 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0731849831

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

