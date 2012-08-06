New Issue- Wessex Water Services Ltd adds 100 mln stg to 2021 bond

August 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Wessex Water Services Finance plc
Guarantor Wessex Water Services Ltd
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date September 24, 2021
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 108.789
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct September 2021 UKT
Payment Date August 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes The issue size will total 300 million sterling
when fungible
