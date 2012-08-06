New Issue-DBS Bank prices S$1.0 bln 2023 bond

August 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower DBS Bank
Issue Amount S$1.0 billion
Maturity Date February 14, 2023
Coupon 3.1 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date August 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank
Ratings AA- (S&P), AA-(Fitch)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.