New Issue-DBS Bank prices S$1.0 bln 2023 bond

August 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower DBS Bank

Issue Amount S$1.0 billion

Maturity Date February 14, 2023

Coupon 3.1 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date August 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank

Ratings AA- (S&P), AA-(Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.