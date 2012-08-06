FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-DBS Bank prices S$1.0 bln 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
August 6, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-DBS Bank prices S$1.0 bln 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower DBS Bank

Issue Amount S$1.0 billion

Maturity Date February 14, 2023

Coupon 3.1 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date August 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank

Ratings AA- (S&P), AA-(Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
