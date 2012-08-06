FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Sinopec adds $500 mln to 2022 bond
August 6, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Sinopec adds $500 mln to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

August 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Sinopec Group Overseas Development

(2012) Limited (Sinopec)

Guarantor China Petrochemical Corporation

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date May 17, 2022

Coupon 3.9 pct

Reoffer price 107.579

Yield 2.99 pct

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date August 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC &

Morgan Stanley & Co International

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s) & A+ (S&P)

Listing Hong Kong

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion

when fungible

Temporary ISIN USG8189YAE44

ISIN USG8189YAB05

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

