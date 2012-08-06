New Issue- KfW adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

August 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date March 12, 2015

Coupon 7.5 pct

Issue price 105.525

Reoffer price 104.337

Yield 5.136 pct

Payment Date August 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 525 million Brazilain real

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s New Global Note programme

ISIN XS0754679669

Data supplied by International Insider.