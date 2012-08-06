New Issue- KfW adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

August 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date March 12, 2015
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price 105.525
Reoffer price 104.337
Yield 5.136 pct
Payment Date August 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 525 million Brazilain real
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s New Global Note programme
