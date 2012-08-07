New Issue-Pfandbriefbank prices multi tranche deal

August 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer

Hypothekarinstitute

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 263 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 13, 2021

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 101.061

Reoffer price 100.711

Yield 0.917 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 44bp

Over the Swiss Government

ISIN CH0192241252

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 370 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 25, 2016

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 100.455

Reoffer price 100.205

Yield 0.19 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 31bp

Over the Swiss Government

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 269 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 13, 2027

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.75

Reoffer price 100.3

Yield 1.353 pct

Spread 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 51bp

Over the Swiss Government

ISIN CH0192241278

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date August 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raiffeisen

Listing SIX

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

