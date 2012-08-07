FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
August 7, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Gasoline margins stays firm

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Asia's gasoline margins stayed
at a four-month high for the third straight session at $12.62 a
barrel on Tuesday on unexpected demand from Vietnam after the
shutdown of the Dung Quat plant. 
    Traders also assessed the impact of the fire at Chevron
Corp's plant at Richmond, California. 
    "As of now, no cargoes are booked to move to the U.S. yet,"
said a Singapore-based traders.  
    Within Asia, PetroVietnam Oil Corp (PV Oil) was seeking a
total of 36,000 cubic metres of 95-octane and 92-octane gasoline
for August delivery in a tender which closes on Aug. 8. Offers
will stay valid until Aug. 9.
    This came a day after Saigon Petro issued a tender seeking
10,000 tonnes of gasoline for second-half August delivery in a
tender closing on Aug. 10 to plug the supply gap caused by an
unexpected shutdown of units at the 135,000 barrels-per-day
(bpd) plant. 
    Taiwan's Formosa returned to the spot market to sell  a
250,000 barrels 93-octane cargo for Sept. 11-15 loading from
Mailiao after an absence of five months following maintenance
and outages at its gasoline-making units. 
    The premium it fetched was about $2.00 a barrel to Singapore
92-octane quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. 
    Pakistan bought six gasoline cargoes totalling 210,000
tonnes for August-October arrival at Karachi from Vitol, Oman
Trading, Swiss Singapore and Glencore at premiums of $96-$122 a
tonne to Middle East naphtha quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F)
basis. 
    
    NAPHTHA MARGINS EXTEND LOSSES
    Asia's naphtha price stayed near a three-month high of
$914.50 a tonne on strong Brent crude but the margins fell to a
four-session low of $86.65 a tonne premium, weighed down by
slower-than-expected petrochemical demand. 
    "There is some cost-push in petrochemical prices because of
high crude prices and also some tightness in supply as Iranian
exports have been affected by the sanctions," said a
Singapore-based trader. 
    "While demand for petrochemicals is moving along, it's not
strong enough for a rally."
    Naphtha is a feedstock for petrochemical products including
plastics. 
    South Korea's petrochemical maker LG Chem bought
50,000-75,000 tonnes of open-spec naphtha for second-half
September arrival at Daesan port at premiums of about $6.50 a
tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

     * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Six deals which were equally split
between gasoline and naphtha.
    - Shell bought a 97-octane gasoline cargo for Aug. 28 to
Sept. 1 loading from Trafigura at $131.20 a barrel.
    - The major in turn sold a 92-octane grade cargo for Aug.
22-26 loading to BP at $123.00 a barrel. 
    - PetroChina bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo from
Trafigura for Aug. 28 to Sept. 1 loading at $121.90 a barrel. 
    - BP sold a second-half October naphtha cargo to Marubeni at
$905 a tonne.
    - Vitol sold to Itochu a first-half October cargo at $910 a
tonne. 
    - Vitol also sold to Shell a first-half
September/second-half September spread deal at $2.50 a tonne. 
    
 LIGHT DISTILLATES                                                                 
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE  Change  %       Prev     RIC
                                                    Change  Close    
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1           914.50   11.00    1.22   903.50  NAF-1H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2           907.00   11.50    1.28   895.50  NAF-2H-TYO
 OSN Naphtha Diff                     7.50   -0.50   -6.25     8.00  NAF-TYO-DIF
 Naphtha Netback FOB Sing            99.36    1.22    1.24    98.14  NAF-SIN
 Naphtha Diff FOB Sing                0.96   -0.08   -7.69     1.04  NAF-SIN-DIF
 Naphtha-Brent  Crack                86.65   -1.98   -2.23    88.63  NAF-SIN-CRK
 Gasoline 97                        131.20    2.14    1.66   129.06  GL97-SIN
 Gasoline 95                        125.90    1.30    1.04   124.60  GL95-SIN
 Gasoline 92                        123.00    2.10    1.74   120.90  GL92-SIN
 Gasoline crack                      12.62    0.37    3.02    12.25  GL92-SIN-CRK
                                                                                   
 SWAPS  ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE  Change  %       Prev     RIC
                                (0830 GMT)          Change  Close    
 Brent M1                           110.38    1.73    1.59   108.65              
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1               908.75   13.00    1.45   895.75                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2              4.75    0.00    0.00     4.75                
 Naphtha CFR Japan M2               904.00   13.00    1.46   891.00                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1       16.40    1.75   11.95    14.65                
 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2       18.85    2.65   16.36    16.20                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1                 99.15    1.25    1.28    97.90                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2               0.80    0.10   14.29     0.70                
 Naphtha FOB Sing M2                 98.35    1.15    1.18    97.20                
 Naphtha Cracks M1                   -9.94   -0.29    3.01    -9.65                
 East-West Naphtha M1                12.50   -1.50  -10.71    14.00              
 East-West Naphtha M2                12.75   -1.00   -7.27    13.75              
 NWE Naphtha M1                     896.25   14.50    1.64   881.75               
 NWE Naphtha M1/M2                    5.00    0.50   11.11     4.50                
 NWE Naphtha M2                     891.25   14.00    1.60   877.25               
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1         -11.35   -0.17    1.52   -11.18                
 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2         -10.23    0.10   -0.97   -10.33                
 *Sing refers to Singapore                                                         
    
     
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)

Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy
