New Issue- Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge adds 50 mln SEK to 2014 FRN

August 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge
Issue Amount 50 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 13, 2014
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 103bp
Payment Date August 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank Danmark A/S
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) & A(Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1000
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 250 million Swedish crown
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Temporary ISIN XS0816179534
Original ISIN XS0815496053
