New Issue-Sparebank prices 750 mln SEK 2014 FRN
Exchange-traded funds
Reuters Backstory
#Credit Markets
August 7, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Sparebank prices 750 mln SEK 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on tuesday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 SR-Bank

Issue Amount 750 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 13, 2014

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 85bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date August 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

ISIN XS0816188444

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
