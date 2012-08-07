New Issue-Sparebank prices 750 mln SEK 2014 FRN

August 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on tuesday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 SR-Bank

Issue Amount 750 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 13, 2014

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 85bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date August 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

ISIN XS0816188444

Data supplied by International Insider.