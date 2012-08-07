FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ICBC prices 1.0 bln Renminbi 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
August 7, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- ICBC prices 1.0 bln Renminbi 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Industrial and Commercial Bank of

China Limited (ICBC)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date August 14, 2015

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer Yield 3.0 pct

Payment Date August 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Nomura

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-10

Governing Law Hong Kong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
