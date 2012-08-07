New Issue- ICBC prices 1.0 bln Renminbi 2015 bond

August 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China Limited (ICBC)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date August 14, 2015
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer Yield 3.0 pct
Payment Date August 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Nomura
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-10
Governing Law Hong Kong
