New Issue-Kommuninvest prices A$150 mln 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
August 8, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Kommuninvest prices A$150 mln 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunivest I Sverige AB

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date August 17, 2022

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 98.981

Reoffer yield 4.88 pct

Spread 89 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ASW, equivalent to 163.5bp

Over the 5.75 pct Due 2022 ACGB

Payment Date August 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

