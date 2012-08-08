New Issue-Kommuninvest prices A$150 mln 2022 bond

August 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunivest I Sverige AB
Issue Amount A$150 million
Maturity Date August 17, 2022
Coupon 4.75 pct
Reoffer price 98.981
Reoffer yield 4.88 pct
Spread 89 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ASW, equivalent to 163.5bp
Over the 5.75 pct Due 2022 ACGB
Payment Date August 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
