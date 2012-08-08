New Issue- ANZ prices 1.0 bln Renminbi 2015 bond

August 07(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ANZ
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date August 14, 2015
Coupon 2.9 pct
Issue price 101.225
Payment Date August 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.