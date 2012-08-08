New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln SEK to 2025 bond

August 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB.UL)
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 10, 2025
Coupon 3.65 pct
Issue price 103.354
Payment Date August 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 500 million
Swedish crown when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.