New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln SEK to 2025 bond

August 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB.UL)

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 10, 2025

Coupon 3.65 pct

Issue price 103.354

Payment Date August 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 500 million

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN XS0221281917

Data supplied by International Insider.