New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln NOK to 2016 bond

August 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB.UL)
Issue Amount 200 million Norwegain crown
Maturity Date January 29, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 103.145
Payment Date August 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling & 0.225 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 4.0 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
