New Issue-GECC prices NZ$125 mln 2016 bond

August 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation

Issue Amount NZ$125 million

Maturity Date August 16, 2016

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.167

Payment Date August 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS0816713118

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue