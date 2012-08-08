New Issue-Sparebanken Vest prices 50 mln euro 2013 FRN

August 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sparebanken Vest

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date August 15, 2013

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 30bp

Payment Date August 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge No

Cross Default No

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS01816678295

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.