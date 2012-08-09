New Issue-FMS adds 1.5 bln euros to 2021 bond

August 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date September 08, 2021
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 108.921
Yield 1.918 pct
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 62.5bp
Over the 2.25 pct Due 2021 DBR
Payment Date August 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC &
Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 3.0 billion euro
When fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.