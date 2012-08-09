FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB prices A$650 mln 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
August 9, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- EIB prices A$650 mln 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount A$650 million

Maturity Date August 22, 2022

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.993

Yield 5.13 pct

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date August 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Royal Bank of Scotland

& TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
