New Issue-ANZ adds A$50 mln to 2017 bond

August 09(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking

Group Ltd

Issue Amount A$50 million

Maturity Date July 25, 2017

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 101.275

Payment Date August 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Denoms (K) 2

Notes The issue size will total A$200 million

When fungible

ISIN XS0805537064

