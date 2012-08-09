FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
August 9, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-ANZ adds A$50 mln to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 09(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking

Group Ltd

Issue Amount A$50 million

Maturity Date July 25, 2017

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 101.275

Payment Date August 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Denoms (K) 2

Notes The issue size will total A$200 million

When fungible

ISIN XS0805537064

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

