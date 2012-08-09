FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Wells Fargo prices 1.5 bln euro 2022 bond
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Wells Fargo prices 1.5 bln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Wells Fargo & Co

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date August 16, 2022

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.29

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent tp 126.1bp

over the 1.75 pct 2022 DBR

Payment Date August 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank

& Wells Fargo

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0817639924

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

