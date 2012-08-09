FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EBRD prices 50 mln Brazilian real 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
August 9, 2012 / 3:51 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-EBRD prices 50 mln Brazilian real 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 50 million Brezilian real

Maturity Date August 21, 2015

Coupon 5.375 pct

Reoffer price 100.9845

Payment Date August 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0817627085

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

