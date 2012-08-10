New Issue- SB Capital SA adds $300 mln to 2017 bond

August 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Issuer SB Capital SA
Borrower Sberbank
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date February 7, 2017
Coupon 4.95 pct
Issue price 104.062
Yield 3.95 pct
Spread 321 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over CT5
Payment Date August 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, CITI & Troika
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) & BBB (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $1.3 billion
when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0781018907
Data supplied by International Insider.