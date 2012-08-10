New Issue- Landshypotek AB prices 400 mln SEK 2014 FRN

August 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Landshypotek AB
Issue Amount 400 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 15, 2014
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 8bp
Reoffer price 100
Payment Date August 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings AAA (Moody‘s)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Sweden
