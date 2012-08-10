FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EBRD adds 175 mln Brazilian real to 2014 bond
August 10, 2012 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-EBRD adds 175 mln Brazilian real to 2014 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 175 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date April 28, 2014

Coupon 9.0 pct

Issue price 106.725 pct

Payment Date August 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

The issue size will total 950 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0618983950

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

