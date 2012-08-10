New Issue-EBRD adds 175 mln Brazilian real to 2014 bond

August 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount 175 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date April 28, 2014
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 106.725 pct
Payment Date August 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
The issue size will total 950 million
Brazilian real when fungible
