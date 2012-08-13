Goldman taps Westerman to run China investment banking -memo

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has named Matthew Westerman as the person who will helm the bank’s China investment banking efforts after Jin-Yong Cai left last week to work for the World Bank, according to a memo obtained on Monday by Reuters.

Goldman Sachs confirmed the contents of the memo.

Cai had held a dual role as day-to-day manager of its China investment banking franchise and as CEO of the firm’s joint venture Goldman Sachs Gao Hua.

Westerman will take over the former set of duties while remaining a co-head of Asia, ex-Japan, investment banking. Goldman did not immediately say who would take over the latter role.