New Issue-PKO Finance prices 400 mln SFR 2015 bond

August 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower PKO Finance AB
Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 21, 2015
Coupon 2.536 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.538 pct
Spread 240 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 270bp
Over Swiss governments
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Six
Full fees Standard
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer’s LPN programme
