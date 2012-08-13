New Issue-PKO Finance prices 400 mln SFR 2015 bond

August 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower PKO Finance AB

Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 21, 2015

Coupon 2.536 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.538 pct

Spread 240 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 270bp

Over Swiss governments

Payment Date September 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Six

Full fees Standard

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s LPN programme

ISIN CH0192720842

