New Issue-CET 21 adds 70 mln euros to 2017 bond
August 13, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-CET 21 adds 70 mln euros to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

August 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower CET 21 Spol S Ro

Issue Amount 70 million euro

Maturity Date November 01, 2017

Coupon 9.0 pct

Issue price 108.25

Yield 7.074 pct

Spread 666.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct Due 2017 DBR

Payment Date August 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan Securities

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)

Denoms (K) 50 - 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.4 millio euro

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0818617903

Permanent ISIN XS0550480296

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
