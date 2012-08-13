New Issue- FMS Wertmanagement adds 250 mln euros to 2015 bond

August 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt Des

Oeffentlichen Rechts (FMS Wertmanagement)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date December 1, 2015

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 100.145

Spread 79 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct 2015

Payment Date August 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Temporary ISIN XS0818665464

ISIN XS0807698815

Data supplied by International Insider.