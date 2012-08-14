New Issue-Unicredit prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

August 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Unicredit S.p.A
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 31, 2018
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.88
Yield 4.029 pct
Spread 290 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 97.5bp
Through the 4.5 pct February 2018 BTPS
Payment Date August 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Natixis, Societe
Generale CIB & Unicredit
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
