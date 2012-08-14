FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Unicredit prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 14, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Unicredit prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unicredit S.p.A

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2018

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.88

Yield 4.029 pct

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 97.5bp

Through the 4.5 pct February 2018 BTPS

Payment Date August 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Natixis, Societe

Generale CIB & Unicredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN IT0004846793

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.