New Issue- Volkswagen Intl Finance NV prices 750 mln NOK 2017 bond

Borrower Volkswagen Intl Finance NV
Guarantor Volkswagen AG
Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date August 22, 2017
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.771
Yield 3.05 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)& A- (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
