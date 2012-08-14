FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
August 14, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-BP Capital prices $650 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BP Capital Markets PLC

Guarantor BP PLC

Issue Amount $650 million

Maturity Date August 17, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.945

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 89.4bp

over UST

Payment Date August 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBS & UBS Investment

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN XS0818951989

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

