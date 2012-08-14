New Issue-ANZ National prices 250 mln stg 2015 bond

August 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ANZ National (Int‘l) Ltd

Guarantor ANZ National Bank Ltd

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 17, 2015

Coupon 1.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.887

Reoffer yield 1.536 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct Due 2015

Payment Date August 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank, Barclays & Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0819045450

