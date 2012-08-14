New Issue-ANZ National prices 250 mln stg 2015 bond

August 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ANZ National (Int‘l) Ltd
Guarantor ANZ National Bank Ltd
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 17, 2015
Coupon 1.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.887
Reoffer yield 1.536 pct
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct Due 2015
Payment Date August 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank, Barclays & Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue