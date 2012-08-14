New Issue-BFCM prices 900 mln euro 2022 bond

August 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel (BFCM)

Issue Amount 900 million euro

Maturity Date August 23, 2022

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.07

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 189.7bp

the 1.75 pct Due July 2022 DBR

Payment Date August 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley & Natixis

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Data supplied by International Insider.