New Issue-BFCM prices 900 mln euro 2022 bond

August 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel (BFCM)
Issue Amount 900 million euro
Maturity Date August 23, 2022
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.07
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 189.7bp
the 1.75 pct Due July 2022 DBR
Payment Date August 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley & Natixis
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
