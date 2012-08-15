New Issue-America Movil prices 250 mln SFR 2018 bond

August 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower America Movil SAB de CV
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 12, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.392
Reoffer price 99.942
Yield 1.135 pct
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 98bp
Over Swiss Government
Payment Date September 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A2(Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes