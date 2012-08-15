New Issue- Canada Housing Trust No.1 prices dual tranche deal

August 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1
Guarantor Government of Canada
Tranche 1
Issue Amount C$2.25 billion
Maturity Date December 15, 2022
Coupon 2.4 pct
Reoffer price 99.603
Yield 2.44 pct
Spread 56 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.75 pct June 2022 CAN
Tranche 2
Issue Amount C$2.4 billion
Maturity Date September 15, 2017
Coupon 3-month CDOR + 11bp
Issue price 100.1
Discount Margin 3-month CDOR + 9.1bp
Notes The issue size will total C$4.9 billion
when fungible
Common Terms
Payment Date August 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BMO, CIBC, TD Securities & RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5