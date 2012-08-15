FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Canada Housing Trust No.1 prices dual tranche deal
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Canada Housing Trust No.1 prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

August 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1

Guarantor Government of Canada

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount C$2.25 billion

Maturity Date December 15, 2022

Coupon 2.4 pct

Reoffer price 99.603

Yield 2.44 pct

Spread 56 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.75 pct June 2022 CAN

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount C$2.4 billion

Maturity Date September 15, 2017

Coupon 3-month CDOR + 11bp

Issue price 100.1

Discount Margin 3-month CDOR + 9.1bp

Notes The issue size will total C$4.9 billion

when fungible

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date August 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BMO, CIBC, TD Securities & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
