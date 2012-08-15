New Issue- UBI prices $350 mln 2017 bond

August 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Union Bank of India (Hong Kong Branch)
Issue Amount $350 million
Maturity Date August 22, 2017
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.726
Yield 4.687 pct
Spread 390 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date August 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays,BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche
Bank, HSBC & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s) & BBB-(S&P)
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s US$2 billion
EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.