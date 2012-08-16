New Issue-NWB prices 175 mln SFR 2027 bond

August 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 13, 2027
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.865
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees 1.375 pct
