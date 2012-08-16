FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- BNP Paribas SA prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue- BNP Paribas SA prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date August 23, 2019

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.557

Yield 2.57 pct

Spread 108 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 161.6bp

Over the 3.5 pct due July 4, 2019 Bund

Payment Date August 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0819738492

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.