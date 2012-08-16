FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln euros to 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
August 16, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln euros to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

August 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB.UL)

Issue Amount 500 milllion euro

Maturity Date March 16, 2020

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 106.069

Yield 1.76 pct

Spread 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps,equivalent to 71.6bp

over the 3.25 pct due January 2020 DBR

Payment Date August 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deka Bank, DZ Bank, LBBW, Rabobank

International, RBS & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.1 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0748631164

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
