New Issue- NWB prices 1.5 bln euro 2019 bond

August 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date August 23, 2019
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.349
Yield 1.7245 pct
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 78.3bp
over the 3.5 pct due July 2019 DBR
Payment Date August 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.