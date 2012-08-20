New Issue-Sparebank 1 prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

August 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt AS

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 28, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.58

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 72.3bp

over the January 2018 DBR

Payment Date August 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, HSBC & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global medium term

covered note programme

ISIN XS0820929437

