New Issue-Sparebank 1 prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
August 20, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Sparebank 1 prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

August 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt AS

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 28, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.58

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 72.3bp

over the January 2018 DBR

Payment Date August 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, HSBC & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global medium term

covered note programme

ISIN XS0820929437

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

