New Issue-EIB adds 1.0 bln euros to 2021 bond

August 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2021
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 105.779
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 17.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 5.0
billion euro when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.