New Issue-EIB adds 1.0 bln euros to 2021 bond

August 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2021

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 105.779

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank,

HSBC & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 17.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 5.0

billion euro when fungible

ISIN XS0676294696

