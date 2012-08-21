FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Philip Morris prices 325 mln SFR 2020 bond
#Market News
August 21, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Philip Morris prices 325 mln SFR 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Philip Morris International

Issue Amount 325 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 18, 2020

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.534

Reoffer price 99.809

Yield 1.025 pct

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 63bp

over Govt

Payment Date September 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

ISIN CH0193296990

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
