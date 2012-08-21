New Issue-Philip Morris prices 325 mln SFR 2020 bond

August 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Philip Morris International
Issue Amount 325 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 18, 2020
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.534
Reoffer price 99.809
Yield 1.025 pct
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 63bp
over Govt
Payment Date September 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes