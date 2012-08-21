New Issue-Societe Generale prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

August 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Societe Generale

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 28, 2018

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.788

Reoffer price 99.788

Yield 2.418 pct

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 190.8bp

Over the 4.25 pct Due 2017 DBR

Payment Date August 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.